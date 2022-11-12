JUST IN
AYM Syntex standalone net profit declines 98.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 384.46 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex declined 98.11% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 384.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 379.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales384.46379.30 1 OPM %5.7511.29 -PBDT15.3634.00 -55 PBT0.4320.88 -98 NP0.2513.23 -98

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:41 IST

