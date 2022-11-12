AYM Syntex standalone net profit declines 98.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 384.46 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex declined 98.11% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 384.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 379.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.384.46379.305.7511.2915.3634.000.4320.880.2513.23

