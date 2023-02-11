JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

HB Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of HB Leasing & Finance Co rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %012.50 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU