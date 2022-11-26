HCG commissions 2.25MW solar power plant in Karnataka

Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) has installed a 2.25MW Solar Power Plant in Karnataka's Jagaluru Village, situated in the Davangere district. The newly installed power plant is spread across 7.2 acres of land. The project is HCG's contribution towards improving environmental and social factors through energy optimization and an attempt to achieve zero emissions.

As a phase 1 initiative solar power project is implemented at HCG's flagship center in Bengaluru KR Road and HCG Suchirayu Hospital in Hubli.

Optimizing energy usage to the fullest, the solar power plant is expected to generate power worth 1040 lakh units over a period of 25 years and reduce carbon emissions by as much as 76,200 metric tons. Furthermore, it will result in average annual savings of up to Rs 4.2 crore. In the future, as a part of Phase 2, HCG intends to implement this initiative across all its centers in other regions.

