HCG commissions 2.25MW solar power plant in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wipro, Cisco partners to deliver hybrid cloud as-a-service
Tata Power to develop 7 MW solar project at Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant
India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Piyush Goyal
UPL to form JV with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions
-
As a phase 1 initiative solar power project is implemented at HCG's flagship center in Bengaluru KR Road and HCG Suchirayu Hospital in Hubli.
Optimizing energy usage to the fullest, the solar power plant is expected to generate power worth 1040 lakh units over a period of 25 years and reduce carbon emissions by as much as 76,200 metric tons. Furthermore, it will result in average annual savings of up to Rs 4.2 crore. In the future, as a part of Phase 2, HCG intends to implement this initiative across all its centers in other regions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU