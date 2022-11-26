Angel One launches its Super App on Android platform for limited set of users

Angel One has launched its Super App on the Android platform, to a limited set of users. Earlier this year, the company launched the Web and iOS versions of the Super App.

The Super App incorporates detailed feedback received from clients over the years. Angel One has incorporated this feedback to provide its clients with a seamless experience.

The company will soon commence a full-fledged App rollout to all clients. While initially, the Super App will provide broking services, its architecture is nimble, thus allowing the company to quickly add newer products/services, like third-party financial products, etc., on the app.

Understanding that majority of the clients are young and new to market, the Super App houses various educational videos on the Homepage. Angel One has also developed an investor education platform - Smart Money - that enables clients to upskill themselves and have a granular understanding about the various aspects of investing and trading. The platform offers a comprehensive range of educational modules for different sets of investors.

