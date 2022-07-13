HCL Tech, CARE Ratings, Delta Corp in spotlight

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies reported 8.6% fall in consolidated net income to Rs 3,283 crore despite a 3.8% rise in revenue to Rs 23,464 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22. The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10/- per share.

CARE Ratings: The board of directors of the company at its meeting scheduled to be held on 20 July 2022 will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Delta Corp: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 57.13 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with a net loss of Rs 28.93 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income surged to Rs 256.33 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 82.72 crore in Q1 FY22.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Anand Rathi Wealth: reported 33.6% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.70 crore on 35.7% rise in total income to Rs 133.50 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shilpa Medicare: The company's newly commissioned facility for manufacture and testing of Orodispersible films and Transdermal systems situated at Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka State, has been issued GMP Certificate by UK MHRA. The facility was inspected by MHRA from 18 Apr 2022 to 20 Apr 2022.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The board on Tuesday (12 July) approved the appointment of Anand Balaramacharya Hunnur as the managing director of the company.

Axiscades Technologies: Axiscades Technologies terminated a joint venture agreement with Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS (France), with mutual consent. It had signed the joint venture agreement on 10 April 2018 with Assystem Engineering and Operation Services SAS to carry out engineering activities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)