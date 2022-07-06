ACC, Ambuja, Bajaj Finance, Marico in spotlight

ACC and Ambuja Cements: Open offers for public shareholders begins today. Adani to buy ACC shares at Rs 2300; CMP at Rs 2147. Adani to buy Ambuja shares at Rs 385; CMP at Rs 367.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC said new loans booked during Q1 FY23 were 7.4 million compared with 4.6 million in Q1 FY22. Customer franchise as of 30 June 2022 stood at 60.3 million as against 50.5 million as of 30 June 2021. The company said it recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 2.7 million in Q1 FY23.

Marico: India business volumes in Q1FY23 declined in mid-single digits, particularly dragged by a sharp drop in Saffola Oils, while Parachute coconut oil recorded a minor volume decline. Value added hair oils grew in low single digits in value terms despite weak consumption sentiment, especially in rural. The International business maintained its strong momentum, delivering high-teen constant currency growth. Consolidated revenue in the quarter ended June 2022 was marginally higher on a year-on-year basis.

Biocon: The company's subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received a EU GMP certificate from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, for its new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park, Bengaluru, following a GMP inspection in April 2022.

Rama Steel Tubes: The company's board has recommended the sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs 5 each into equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at the record date (5-for-1). Further the company will acquire 51% stake in Ashoka Infrasteel, a partnership firm, and 50% in Hagar Mega Mart, by issuance of fresh equity shares of Rama Steel Tubes against shares subscription amount.

J Kumar Infraprojects: The company has received letter of acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for design, build and commissioning of priority sewer tunnel-Phase I from Don Bosco to New Malad IPS with segment lining method in Mumbai. The project cost is Rs 571.01 crore. J Kumar lnfraprojects in joint venture with Michigan Engineers bagged this project with 60:40 proportion.

KPI Green Energy: The company has received the biggest order for executing solar power project of 23.60 MWdc capacity from Nouveau Jewellery LLP and 3 MWdc capacity from Nouveau Diamonds Manufacturing India LLP. The order is under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment of the company.

Satia Industries: The company has received an order worth over Rs 105 crore from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The company will supply 11,000 tons of Maplitho paper of 80 GSM in sheets and reels for printing of text books.

Equitas Holdings: The company on Tuesday said it has divested its entire shareholding in Equitas Technologies (ETPL) as part of the requirements in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms for its merger with Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)