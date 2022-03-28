NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Future Enterprises Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 March 2022.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 30.5 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46283 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 6.08. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd crashed 8.59% to Rs 49.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40986 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd corrected 7.96% to Rs 59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58159 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd pared 7.88% to Rs 36.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

