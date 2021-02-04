Volumes jump at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24920 shares

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 February 2021.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24920 shares. The stock increased 0.57% to Rs.319.05. Volumes stood at 18519 shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd registered volume of 1189 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75 shares. The stock rose 9.41% to Rs.12,900.00. Volumes stood at 59 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd registered volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17972 shares. The stock rose 1.13% to Rs.1,449.30. Volumes stood at 9310 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99827 shares. The stock increased 4.35% to Rs.43.15. Volumes stood at 30669 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 6.22 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.65% to Rs.267.85. Volumes stood at 7.56 lakh shares in the last session.

