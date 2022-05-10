HCL Tech, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Aarti Drugs in focus

HCL Technologies (HCL): The IT major announced a strategic partnership with Syniti. This collaboration with Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management that combines AI-driven software and data expertise, will help develop industry-specific data solutions and deliver higher quality SAP S/4HANA transformations.

Rainbow Children's Medicare: Shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare will debut on the bourses today, 10 May 2022. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 516-542 apiece.

Aarti Drugs: The company reported 7.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.34 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 51.65 crore posted in Q4 FY21. The company's consolidated net sales jumped 38.4% to Rs 694.27 crore in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 501.75 in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax rose 8% year on year to Rs 70.5 crore in Q4 FY22.

SRF: SRF reported 59% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 606 crore on a 36% rise in revenue to Rs 3,549 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared with corresponding period last year (CPLY).

KEI Industries: The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 115.98 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 86.18 crore registered in Q4 FY21. Net sales rose to Rs 1791.71 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1246.30 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Bhageria Industries: The company has received an environment clearance for setting up manufacturing plant of 'Synthetic Organic Chemicals' [API-Bulk Drug and it's Intermediates] at GIDC Estate Vapi, Dist. Valsad.

