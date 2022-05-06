Indus Towers, Marico, TVS Motor in focus

Indus Towers: The company reported 34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1829 crore on 10% rise in revenue to Rs 7116 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Marico: The company reported 8% rise in consolidated net profit (excluding one-offs) to Rs 256 crore on 7% rise in revenue to Rs 2161 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 275 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 289 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue rose 4% to Rs 5530 crore from Rs 5322 crore.

CEAT: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 25.4 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 153 crore in Q4 FY21. Net revenue from operations rose 13% to Rs 2592 crore from Rs 2289.70 crore.

Wipro: Wipro and HFCL have entered into a partnership to engineer a variety of 5G transport products that include Cell Site Router, DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, and CU (Centralized Unit) Aggregation Router.

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML): The Phoenix Mills Limited PML announced the completion of acquisition of balance 50% equity stake in Classic Mall Development Company (CMDCL) from Crest Ventures and Escort Developers (a 100% subsidiary of Crest Ventures). Prior to this, PML owned 50% in CMDCL and the balance 50% was owned by Crest Ventures (46.35%) and Escort Developers (3.65%). CMDCL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of PML

