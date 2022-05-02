Wipro, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India in focus

Wipro: The IT major reported 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.3 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 20,860 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22. As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue are higher by 4% and 28%, respectively.

HDFC: HDFC announced an increase in its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from 1 May 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company announced total sales of 150,661 units in April 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units. Total sales stood at 159,691 units in April 2021.

Indusind Bank: The private sector bank's standalone net profit surged 55.4% to Rs 1,361.37 crore on an 6.1% increase in total income to Rs 9,761.89 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company's net profit surged 231% to Rs 581 crore on a 22% rise in total income to Rs 3,016 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Tata Chemicals: The company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations surged to Rs 470 crore for quarter ended 31 March 2022 as compared to a net profit of Rs 29 crore for quarter ended 31 March 2021. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,480.67 crore inQ4 FY22 as against Rs 2,636.21 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 32%.

