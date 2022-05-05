Adani Total Gas, Havells India, Tata Consumer in spotlight

Adani Total Gas: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 76 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 145 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 1065 crore from Rs 614 crore.

Havells India: The company reported 17% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 353 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 302 crore in Q4 FY21. Net revenue rose 33% to Rs 4417 crore from Rs 3331 crore.

Tata Consumer Products: The company reported 117% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 289 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 133 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue rose 5% to Rs 3175 crore from Rs 3037 crore.

ABB India: The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 370 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 151 crore in Q4 FY21. Net revenue rose to Rs 1968 crore from Rs 1629 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has partnered with US-based C-Motive Technologies ("C-Motive") to develop electrostatic drive motors for electric vehicle (EV) applications.

SJVN: The company bagged the full quoted capacity of 1000 MW and was issued Letter of Award ('LOA') from IREDA. The company issued the Letter of Award for EPC Contract to Tata Power Solar Systems for the development of 1000 MW (AC) of ground mounted Solar Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Hind Rectifiers: Hind Rectifiers has secured orders of Rs 57.79 crore in the month of April 2022. The company is having all-time pending orders in hand of Rs 384.02 crore as of 30 April 2022.

