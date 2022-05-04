Tata Steel, Titan Company, Britannia Industries in focus

Tata Steel: The steel major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 9,835 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 7,162 crore in Q4 FY21. Turnover for the quarter ended March 2022 stood at Rs 69,324 crore, rising from Rs 50,028 crore posted in Q4 FY21. The company recommended a dividend of Rs 51 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The company's board also recommended a 10:1 stock split.

Titan Company: The Tata Group company reported 7.18% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 491 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 529 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income for the quarter ended March 2022 stood at Rs 7,352 crore, rising 3% from Rs 7,169 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Britannia Industries: Britannia Industries reported 4.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 379.87 crore on a 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 3,508.35 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Adani Wilmar: Adani Wilmar reported 39% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 234 crore on a 40% increase in revenue to Rs 14,960 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Godrej Properties: The real estate developer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 258.65 crore in Q4 FY22 as against net loss of 191.57 crore in Q4 FY21. Net sales zoomed 207% year on year to Rs 1,330.64 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 432.64 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

INOX Leisure: INOX Leisure reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.17 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 93.69 crore in Q4 FY21. Net sales surged 251.3% to Rs 317.72 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 90.44 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless reported 152% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 669 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 265 crore in Q4 FY21. Total revenue during the period under review was Rs 6,287 crore, up 65% YoY.

Castrol India: Castrol India reported a 6.2% decline in net profit to Rs 228.40 crore in quarter ended March 2022 from Rs 243.60 crore posted in quarter ended March 2021. Net sales grew by 8.5% to Rs 1,235.7 crore in Q1 CY22 from Rs 1,138.70 crore posted in the same period last year.

Alembic Pharma: The pharmaceutical company reported 85.9% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.46 crore for quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 250.70 crore in quarter ended March 2021.

