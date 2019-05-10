HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 15990.00 crore

Net profit of rose 14.35% to Rs 2550.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 15990.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13178.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.03% to Rs 10120.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8722.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 60427.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50569.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

