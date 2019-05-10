HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.35% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 15990.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 14.35% to Rs 2550.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 15990.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13178.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.03% to Rs 10120.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8722.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 60427.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50569.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15990.0013178.00 21 60427.0050569.00 19 OPM %22.4822.93 -23.0522.24 - PBDT3725.003305.00 13 14695.0012407.00 18 PBT3180.002876.00 11 12622.0011024.00 14 NP2550.002230.00 14 10120.008722.00 16

