HCL Technologies expands global partnership with Avalog

To develop a world-class lifecycle management center for digital wealth managementHCL Technologies (HCL) has expanded its global partnership with Avaloq, a leading provider of digital banking solutions.
HCL will now develop a world-class lifecycle management center for Avaloq clients and invest in ongoing training and development for HCL teams working with Avaloq products. These investments will combine HCL's deep domain knowledge in financial services with Avaloq's expertise in digital wealth management technology, to accelerate innovation across the industry.
The new lifecycle management center will harness HCL's digital transformation execution framework (FENIX 2.0) and next-generation AI and automation (DRYiCE) products to drive efficiency. HCL is upskilling its wealth management teams globally by enrolling them in specialized training from the Avaloq Academy and building program-specific competencies. Alongside HCL's wealth and asset management solutions, this expanded partnership will enable more financial institutions to leverage Avaloq's innovative technology and services on their digitalization journey.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU