HCL Technologies expands global partnership with Avalog

To develop a world-class lifecycle management center for digital wealth management

HCL Technologies (HCL) has expanded its global partnership with Avaloq, a leading provider of digital banking solutions.

HCL will now develop a world-class lifecycle management center for Avaloq clients and invest in ongoing training and development for HCL teams working with Avaloq products. These investments will combine HCL's deep domain knowledge in financial services with Avaloq's expertise in digital wealth management technology, to accelerate innovation across the industry.

The new lifecycle management center will harness HCL's digital transformation execution framework (FENIX 2.0) and next-generation AI and automation (DRYiCE) products to drive efficiency. HCL is upskilling its wealth management teams globally by enrolling them in specialized training from the Avaloq Academy and building program-specific competencies. Alongside HCL's wealth and asset management solutions, this expanded partnership will enable more financial institutions to leverage Avaloq's innovative technology and services on their digitalization journey.

