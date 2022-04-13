Zydus Lifesciences to manufacture and supply Sagent's Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution

-
Used in treatment of breathing problem in premature infantsZydus Lifesciences announced that it will be manufacturing and supplying Sagent's Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution in the strength of 60 mg per 3 mL (20 mg per mL) Single-dose Vial (US RLD: CAFCIT) from its injectables facility at Jarod, Gujarat, India. The company announced that it received the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) Approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which allows for a site transfer and manufacturing of the drug at Jarod.
This product is indicated for the short-term treatment of a breathing problem (Apnea) in premature infants. Caffeine blocks certain proteins (adenosine receptors) which leads to improved breathing in these infants.
