HCL Technologies expands its presence in Sri Lanka, opens new facility

HCL Technologies (HCL), a global tech major, opened its new facility at the state-of-the-art Cinnamon Life complex in Sri Lanka and this new facility will be its largest in the country, accommodating 4,000 employees.

As per the company's press statement, HCL Technologies (HCL) had entered Sri Lanka in 2020 with the aim to make it a global technology and IT services delivery hub for some of the largest corporations in the world. Currently, HCL intends to occupy 80% of Cinnamon Life, a project by John Keels, with plans of taking up 10 floors now and 10 floors at a later stage.

The architectural design and interiors of HCL's new development center has been delivered by Tikri Bibile Associates (TBA), supported by WIDAC Commercial Interiors and Leema Associates. From this new development HCL will provide IT services to global clients in the areas of digital applications and system integration services, product development and support, and infrastructure management services including digital workplace solutions.

HCL Technologies reported 1.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore on a 2.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,655 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of the IT major rose 0.92% to Rs 1,130 on BSE. HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company and ranked among the top four Indian IT services companies in terms of revenues. The company has focused on 'transformational outsourcing', and offers integrated portfolio of services, including software-led IT solutions, remote infrastructure management, engineering and R&D services, and BPO services. It leverages its extensive global offshore infrastructure and network of offices in 50 countries to provide multi-service delivery in key industry verticals, including manufacturing, financial services, media, telecommunication, healthcare, technology and public services, among others.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)