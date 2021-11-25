R Systems International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Aurum Proptech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2021.

R Systems International Ltd soared 16.94% to Rs 279.55 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 85559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22358 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd surged 16.72% to Rs 716.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10442 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd spiked 10.40% to Rs 126.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88610 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurt 9.99% to Rs 1777.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6052 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 193.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

