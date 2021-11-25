Trident spurts over 40% in seven sessions

Trident hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 54.85, extending gains for the seventh session.

Shares of Trident have surged 40.46% in seven sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 39.05 on 15 November 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has surged 38.34% as against 3.84% decline in the Sensex. It has soared 596.95% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 33.76% rise.

Punjab-based Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Trident rose 121.96% to Rs 234.59 crore on 44.09% rise in net sales to Rs 1691.59 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

