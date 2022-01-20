TCS recognized as a Leader in AWS Services in Australia

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for Australia. TCS was named a Leader across all quadrants - SAP Workloads, Internet of Things, Managed Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Consulting Services, and Migration Services.

According to the report, TCS' strength lies in its holistic and innovative cloud strategy and consulting offering as well as advanced and comprehensive compliance and security offerings.

The report said that TCS has strong data analytics consulting and advisory capabilities including highly advanced SAP on AWS offerings. It goes on to say that TCS provides a full spectrum of IoT services and an advanced cloud platform for managed services which makes it a highly suitable provider of AWS services to Australian organisations.

