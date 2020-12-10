HCL Technologies kickstarts operations in Vietnam

HCL Technologies announced its entry into Vietnam. Marking its presence within the region, HCL aims at boosting employment, providing resources and skilling local talent to serve its global clients.

HCL's local entity, HCL Vietnam Company Ltd. aims to foster growth and train the nation's talent pool in collaboration with local ICT and Engineering institutions.

From its first delivery center in Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base across several industries and verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity.

HCL began its business operations in Vietnam in July 2020, with a goal to hire more than 3000 local university graduates and experienced professionals over the next three years. A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Vietnam will be to provide the right skilling and platforms to train graduates for career opportunities in hi-tech domains and provide them with the requisite exposure of working on global assignments. To kick start its operations in the country, a Virtual Job Fair is being organized for college graduates & experienced professionals on 19 December 2020.

