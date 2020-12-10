Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account (savings +trading+ demat)

Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched a 3-in-1 account which allows its customers to invest in wide variety of financial product. A 3-in-1 account (savings +trading+ demat) is a convenient option that helps the customers to keep all their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity.

The bank provides stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services. These arrangements enables Equitas Savings Bank customers to invest funds across the investment products using a single platform.

The financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account includes direct equity and F&O trading, MF investment across all AMCs, ETFs, corporate FDs, corporate bonds, govt bonds, insurance products, National Pension Scheme (NPS) and initial public offerings (IPOs).

