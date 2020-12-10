Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account (savings +trading+ demat)

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Holdings updates on Equitas SFB's Savings Account
Axis Bank, Unichem Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products in spotlight
Equitas Small Finance Bank slips on debut
Equitas Small Finance Bank moratorium declines to 35% in August
Equitas Small Finance Bank provides business update for August
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched a 3-in-1 account which allows its customers to invest in wide variety of financial product. A 3-in-1 account (savings +trading+ demat) is a convenient option that helps the customers to keep all their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity.
The bank provides stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services. These arrangements enables Equitas Savings Bank customers to invest funds across the investment products using a single platform.
The financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account includes direct equity and F&O trading, MF investment across all AMCs, ETFs, corporate FDs, corporate bonds, govt bonds, insurance products, National Pension Scheme (NPS) and initial public offerings (IPOs).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU