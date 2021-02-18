HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 942.5, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 55.59% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% rally in NIFTY and a 51.79% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 942.5, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 15112.9. The Sensex is at 51303.72, down 0.77%.HCL Technologies Ltd has eased around 4.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25282.95, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 943.45, down 0.19% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 55.59% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% rally in NIFTY and a 51.79% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)