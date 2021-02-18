Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 243.9, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% jump in NIFTY and a 24.4% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 243.9, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15118.35. The Sensex is at 51392.24, down 0.6%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 5.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18305.45, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 201.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

