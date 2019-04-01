HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 2.24%, up for five straight sessions

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1111.8, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.51% in last one year as compared to a 14.68% gain in NIFTY and a 24.79% gain in the Nifty IT.
HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1111.8, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 11710.75. The Sensex is at 39001.39, up 0.85%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 5.63% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15628.2, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1120.1, up 2.32% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 13.51% in last one year as compared to a 14.68% gain in NIFTY and a 24.79% gain in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 18.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
