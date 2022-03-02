HCL Technologies opens center of excellence with IBM

HCL Technologies (HCL) announced the opening of a center of excellence (CoE) with IBM. This CoE will help CSPs (communication service providers) modernize their network infrastructure, transform service delivery and simplify operations. The center is a virtual hub to develop offerings designed to help telco clients transform their networks, including telco core, vRAN (virtualized radio access networks), ORAN (open radio access networks), private networks, edge modernization and 5G labs.

HCL Technologies will also leverage and deploy products in Telco Network Automation like HCL SoFy, HCL ANA (augmented network automation), Actian, HCL BigFix, DRYiCE MyCloud to further accelerate network performance and streamline the transformation process for clients.

As part of this initiative, HCL Technologies will establish an IBM Telco Initiative Practice team to develop network outsourcing and modernization solutions using IBM's open hybrid cloud approach. This includes the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, an open, hybrid cloud architecture built on IBM Cloud Satellite and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift - to meet the requirements of the telco industry. HCL Technologies and IBM will also collaborate to integrate associated IBM Cloud technology such as IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps and IBM Edge Application Manager into HCL Telco offerings and industry solutions.

