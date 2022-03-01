Hero MotoCorp sells 3.58 lakh units in Feb'22

Hero MotoCorp sold 358,254 units in February 2022 compared to 505,467 units in February 2021.

Total sales include domestic sales of 331,462 units and exports of 26,792 units.

With a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and the economy gradually opening up with several other positive indicators, such as easing of the lockdown restrictions, as well as the measures announced in the FY'23 Union Budget, a swift revival in sales is expected in the coming months.

In the month of February 2022, Hero MotoCorp became the first automotive OEM to tie up with a leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country. The company has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), to establish charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country in its endeavor to electrify India.

