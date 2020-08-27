HCL Technologies opens its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Sweden

JUST IN
HCL Technologies announced the opening of its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

HCL's CSFC is a state-of-the-art security operations and response facility, integrating multi-domain security teams, processes and cutting-edge analytics enabling organizations to detect threats faster and resolve incidents efficiently. The Gothenburg CSFC further strengthens HCL's global innovation drive, adding to the cybersecurity capabilities of its existing network of five CSFC's across North America and Asia.

