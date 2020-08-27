JUST IN
Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg in US market

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cuprimine (penicillamine) Capsules, 250 mg, approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Cuprimine brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $80 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Penicillamine Capsules, USP is available as 250 mg capsules in a bottle count sizes of 100.

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020.

