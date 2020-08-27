JUST IN
Board of Allcargo Logistics takes on record delisting proposal

At meeting held on 27 August 2020

The Board of Allcargo Logistics at its meeting held on 27 August 2020 has taken on record the delisting proposal. The Board has appointed Inga Ventures (Merchant Bankers) to carry out due diligence in accordance with Regulations 8(1A), 8(1D) and any other applicable provisions of the SEBI Delisting Regulations.

Thu, August 27 2020. 17:15 IST

