HGS recognized as Major Contender and Star Performer in Healthcare Payer Operations Services

Hinduja Global Solutions announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Operations - Services PEAK Matrix for the second consecutive year.

HGS was positioned as Major Contender due to its significant growth in the healthcare payer BPO business. Following its acquisition of AxisPoint Health, HGS become one of few service providers to have end-to-end healthcare payer offerings in the market. Everest Group also noted HGS's digital capabilities, with expertise in customer digital experience and digital marketing. Finally, HGS is among few service providers with a mature offering in risk-adjusted payments. HGS was recognized as a Star Performer for demonstrating strong forward and upward movement on the PEAK Matrix.

