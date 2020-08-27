JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NACL Inds spurts after Q1 PAT soars 294% YoY
Business Standard

Torrent Pharmaceuticals receives revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From ICRA

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under -

Non-Convertible Debentures - ICRA AA, Stable (revised from ICRA AA, placed on rating watch with negative implications)
Commercial Papers - ICRA A1+(revised from ICRA A1+, placed on rating watch with negative implications)
Banking facility - ICRA AA, Stable (revised from ICRA AA, placed on rating watch with negative implications)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU