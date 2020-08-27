Torrent Pharmaceuticals receives revision in credit ratings

From ICRA

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under -

Non-Convertible Debentures - ICRA AA, Stable (revised from ICRA AA, placed on rating watch with negative implications)

Commercial Papers - ICRA A1+(revised from ICRA A1+, placed on rating watch with negative implications)

Banking facility - ICRA AA, Stable (revised from ICRA AA, placed on rating watch with negative implications)

