HCL Technologies partners with Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc.

To deliver Advanced Analytics Solutions for utility industryHCL Technologies has partnered with Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Harris Corporation (HRSL to provide an Al driven, remote sensing data analytics system for its utilities customers. The system will allow utilities to have a more active, controlled view of information through the use of remote sensing systems, which includes Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), manned aircraft, and space-borne data sources. Using a form of artificial-intelligence (Al) technology, the system will analyze data to automatically assess asset conditions and flow derived insights to critical asset operations such as work management, asset performance monitoring, and geographical information systems (GIS).
