Hexaware - Pega partnership paves way for launch of HAPPI Lab

Hexaware Technologies has inaugurated HAPPI Lab (Hexaware Automation and Pega Process Innovation Lab), a customer experience center for digital process automation (OPA). The lab was inaugurated by Kenneth "Ken" Mark Nicolson, Pega's VP of Global Alliances along with R Srikrishna (Keech), CEO of Hexaware.

The HAPPI Lab gives customers a real-time view of innovative business process management solutions, which can drive better operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The lab was inaugurated as part of the 1st Pega Oay celebration, which was held on 24 January 2019. The event marked the visit by key dignitaries from Pegasystems, leaders in customer engagement and digital process automation (OPA) software.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 17:40 IST

