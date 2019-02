At meeting held on 05 February 2019

Gallantt announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 05 February 2019 has approved the capacity expansion with a total investment of Rs 970 crore. The capex will be funded by internal accruals and term loan from banks.

