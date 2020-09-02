Cosmo Films plans to re-commence installation of speciality polyester (BOPET) films line

By September quarter of 2022-23

Cosmo Films has announced plans to re-commence the installation of a speciality polyester films line (Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate) by September quarter of 2022-23.

The new line will be commissioned at the Waluj plant site in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India with a capacity of 30,000 MT per annum. This plant already houses BOPP lines, extrusion coating lines, chemical coating lines, metallizers and a CP production line will complement the existing BOPP capacity of 200,000 MT per annum and allow Cosmo Films to offer a more comprehensive speciality product basket for flexible packaging, labelling, lamination, and industrial applications.

The project cost is estimated to be Rs 300 crore, which will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and loans. The company's key financial parameters for the quarter ended June 2020 are well placed - debt/ EDBITA @1.8 times and net debt to equity @ 0.7 times.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)