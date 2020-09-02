NCC receives six new orders worth Rs 1548 cr in August

NCC has received six new orders totaling to Rs. 1,548 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of August, 2020.

Out of this, one order of Rs. 959 crore pertains to Water Division and second order of Rs. 262 crorc pertains to Building Division and balance four orders of Rs. 327 crore pertain to Electrical Division. These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)