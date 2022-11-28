HCL Technologies signs multi-year contract with SR Technics

JUST IN
HCLTechnoligies has signed a multi-year contract with SR Technics, a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider in the civil aviation industry, to digitally transform SR Technics' operations.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland SR Technics is working with an extensive network of partners and business development offices in Europe, Americas, Asia and the Middle East, offering comprehensive, fully customized MRO solutions for aircraft engines, airframe and components including technical support to over 500 customers worldwide.

HCLTech will implement a new greenfield SAP S/4HANA environment hosted on Microsoft Azure using RISE with SAP. Moving to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will allow SR Technics to transform and simplify its business operations, enabling it to modernize the application stack and optimize IT operating costs.

To augment its SAP S/4HANA deployment and future operations, SR Technics will implement iMRO, HCLTech's MRO industry add-on for SAP. iMRO is a smart and highly differentiated maintenance software solution, which aims to enhance overall visibility and operational effectiveness. iMRO is currently used by more than 50 customers globally and SR Technics' deployment is the first on SAP S/4HANA using RISE with SAP.

