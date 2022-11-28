Larsen & Toubro bags two prestigious orders under hydrocarbon biz

Larsen & Toubro announced that the hydrocarbon business of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon has secured two prestigious offshore orders.

The Business has received India's first contract for decommissioning of offshore facilities from British Gas Exploration and Production India (BGEPL, part of Shell Plc Group of Companies).

The contract scope of work involves Engineering, Preparation, Removal and Transportation of five (5) offshore Wellhead Platforms and associated facilities at the Tapti field, off India's west coast, which is being operated by the Joint Venture of BGEPL, ONGC, and RIL.

The Business has also secured an order from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for balance works of Pipeline Replacement Project-VI Project (PRP-VI). The scope involves laying of approx. 42 kms subsea pipelines and associated subsea works across India's west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

