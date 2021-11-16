HCL Technologies to enhance Euroclear's digital landscape

HCL Technologies (HCL) announced a new multi-year application deal with Euroclear Group to accelerate, to its journey with technologies and working practices to improve its digital capabilities.

HCL Technologies (HCL) will work with Euroclear, the world's largest provider of domestic and cross-border settlement and related services for bond, equity and fund transactions to explore new business models and market opportunities, create value through innovation and data monetization. HCL will use its Fenix 2.0 execution framework to modernize Euroclear's digital channel landscape. This will help Euroclear accelerate innovation in its digital channels by harnessing automation, unified end-customer experience and DevOps delivery models.

HCL will establish a co-innovation lab in Brussels, (Belgium) where it will work with Euroclear on sustainable innovation to answer market problems business value. The lab will create an entrepreneurial environment to explore emerging technologies and new digital initiatives that drive and trends, and apply them to create new products and services.

HCL Technologies reported 1.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,259 crore on a 2.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,655 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company and ranked among the top four Indian IT services companies in terms of revenues. The company has focused on 'transformational outsourcing', and offers integrated portfolio of services, including software-led IT solutions, remote infrastructure management, engineering and R&D services, and BPO services. It leverages its extensive global offshore infrastructure and network of offices in 50 countries to provide multi-service delivery in key industry verticals, including manufacturing, financial services, media, telecommunication, healthcare, technology and public services, among others.

