HCL Technologies wins NASSCOM BPM Customer Excellence Awards 2018

HCL Technologies announced that it is it is a proud winner of the NASSCOM BPM Customer Excellence Awards 2018' in Co-creation category.
HCL received this recognition for helping its customer, a leading multinational bank and Financial Services company bring in customer-centricity with an innovative digital transformation of its Asset Management business.
