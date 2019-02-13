Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients appoints company secretary

-
At meeting held on 12 February 2019The Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has appointed Sherry Jain as Whole-time Company Secretary of the Company and designated as Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 12 February 2019.
