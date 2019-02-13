JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients appoints company secretary

At meeting held on 12 February 2019

The Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has appointed Sherry Jain as Whole-time Company Secretary of the Company and designated as Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 12 February 2019.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:03 IST

