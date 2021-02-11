HCL Technologies wins prestigious Quality Award from Cisco

HCL Technologies announced it has been named a winner of the prestigious Quality Award at the 2020 Annual Cisco Procurement Supplier Day.

HCL was recognized for its Engineering and R&D services provided to Cisco, including its execution, agility and highest quality delivered during these difficult times.

In addition to its services, HCL was awarded for its commitment and competencies as it quickly scaled to ensure Cisco's business continuity without any impact to Cisco's product engineering roadmap during the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

