Equitas Small Finance Bank allots 3.27 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Equitas Small Finance Bank has allotted 3,27,184 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to the option grantees who have exercised their Employee Stock Options.

The Company is in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on NSE and BSE to complete the rest of the issue formalities.

The paid up share capital of the Company accordingly increases from Rs 1138,25,00,860/- to Rs 1138,57,72,700/-.

