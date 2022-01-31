Kellton Tech to provide smart metering system for Hyderabad Metropolitan

Kellton Tech announced that it has been selected as a technology partner by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to revolutionize its citizen service delivery and create world-class experiences.

As a part of this engagement, Kellton Tech will leverage descriptive analytics and IoT-based smart metering technology to support HMWSSB with real-time information for planning, monitoring, and diagnosis of its systems and processes across its value chains. This holistic solution approach will help HMWSSB forecast demand and dynamically price resource consumption based on predictive analytics, thus promoting more efficient water use and ensuring fair pricing to citizens.

Furthermore, HMWSSB will drive faster data-driven decisions, better optimize the government machinery and ecosystem for the timely elimination of inefficiencies, and curate frictionless experiences for the residents of Hyderabad Metropolitan today and in the future.

Kellton Tech will also collaborate to help HMWSSB streamline its grievance redressal by introducing AI-based Metro Customer Care and addressing the needs of citizens and society with more agility and responsiveness. By deploying Smart Metering Systems, Kellton Tech will lead HMWSSB to unlock a robust, secure foundation for effective fault management and build resilience.

