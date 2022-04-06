Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Marico Ltd and V I P Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2022.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd crashed 7.78% to Rs 33.2 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 38.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd tumbled 5.06% to Rs 349.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd lost 4.27% to Rs 289.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd slipped 4.12% to Rs 521.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57421 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd plummeted 3.87% to Rs 710.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65077 shares in the past one month.

