Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 341.12 points or 4.19% at 8477.23 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 13.47%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 12.41%),HDFC Bank Ltd (up 9.41%),Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 8.63%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 7.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 7.07%), HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (up 6.1%), Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 5.01%), Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.87%), and Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 4.78%).

On the other hand, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.07%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 1.03%), and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1153.58 or 1.95% at 60430.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 301.95 points or 1.71% at 17972.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 382.53 points or 1.33% at 29081.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.21 points or 0.98% at 8708.

On BSE,2453 shares were trading in green, 534 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

