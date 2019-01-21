HDFC Bank gains after good Q3 outcome

rose 0.79% to Rs 2,148 at 09:55 IST on BSE after net profit rose 20.32% to Rs 5585.85 crore on 26.02% rise in total income to Rs 30811.27 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced on Saturday, 19 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 241.18 points, or 0.66% to 36,627.79

On the BSE, 51,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.52 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,155.30 and a low of Rs 2,125.55 so far during the day.

HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets were at 1.38% of gross advances as on 31 December 2018, as against 1.33% as on 30 September 2018 and 1.29% as on 31 December 2017. Coverage ratio as on 31 December 2018 was 70%. Net non-performing assets were at 0.4% of net advances as on 31 December 2018.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended 31 December 2018 were Rs 2211.5 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions Rs 1734.6 crore and general provisions and other provisions Rs 476.9 crore) as against Rs 1351.4 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions Rs 1356 crore and write back of general provisions and other provisions Rs 4.5 crore) for the quarter ended 31 December 2017.

The bank's Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 17.3% as on 31 December 2018 (15.5% as on 31 December 2017).

is a leading private sector As of 31 December 2018, the bank's distribution network was at 4,963 banking outlets and 13,160 ATMs across 2,727 cities/ towns.

