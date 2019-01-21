NTPC rises as board to consider bonus shares

rose 0.52% to Rs 145.10 at 09:27 IST on BSE after the company scheduled a board meeting on 30 January 2019 to consider issue of bonus shares.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 18 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 66.07 points, or 0.18% to 36,452.68

On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 10.17 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 147 and a low of Rs 144.40 so far during the day.

reported 0.52% fall in net profit to Rs 2426.02 crore on 13.82% rise in total income to Rs 22855.87 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

is India's largest with presence in the entire of the power generation business.

