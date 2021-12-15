HDFC Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1502, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.47% in last one year as compared to a 25.99% rally in NIFTY and a 20.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1502, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 17238.35. The Sensex is at 57856.81, down 0.45%.HDFC Bank Ltd has lost around 2.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36893.95, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

